Young entrepreneurs get support at events industry confab

By Destiny Eseaga

Lagos—The Founder of Oaken Events, an events planning firm and organizer of events industry conference tagged, “Atinu da” Mrs. Ayiri Oladunmoye has disclosed that this year’s conference was designed to help build and help young entrepreneurs achieve greatness and pursue a career path in the industry.

Ayiri noted that “Atinu da” has been positioned to create a platform that would allow growth and development take place and improved standards, saying that the industry is now valued at USD40billion.

In a statement, the two days event which started yesterday with the theme, “The impact of event industry in Africa”, the organizer stated that seasoned speakers from within and outside Nigeria including, Sarah Haywood, Ron Ben Isreal, Tope Abulude, Toni Breiss and many others would speak and mentor young entrepreneurs at the event.

The statement read in part: ‘’This event has been designed to celebrate creativity and uniqueness with the aim of emphasizing its importance as an essential tool required for increased growth and development in the events industry in Nigeria.

‘’The goal is to create a platform that allows growth and development take place.