Yobe APC chieftain Yakubu Jocob lauds Geidam over neutrality for successor

The Yobe state APC chieftain, Alhaji Yakubu Muhammed Jocob, has lauded the Governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam, for creating level playing field for his successor to emerge for 2019 elections.

In a statement issued Sunday in Gashua, Alhaji Yakubu Muhammed said; “Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam has shown that he is a leader who respects the wishes and choice of his people by creating a level playing field for his successor to emerge. This has again proven that the governor is a reliable and formidable leader who affirmed his commitment to the future of Yobe state.”

Alhaji Muhammed also said the people of Yobe should give more support to the APC and the Governor to ensure the state keeps enjoying good developments as being done by Governor Geidam.”

Recently, the media quoted Governor Geidam urging people of the state to pray for God to choose his successor that can move the state forward.

Alhaji Yakubu Muhammed said, “Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam has once again proven that he is a leader who trust in Allah and commits the state and its future to the will of Allah. This is another reason why i have to once again thank the governor for doing the right thing by placing the state and the choice of his successor in the hands of God.”

“We always support the governor and i again urge the people of Yobe state to support Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam because he has the interest of Yobe and its development at heart.”

Alhaji Yakubu Muhammed, a top member of Yobe Zone C APC charged the people of the state to respond to the call of Governor Geidam by committing the state and its future in 2019 to prayers.

Alhaji Yakubu Muhammed added that, “Governor Geidam has proven to be a leader with the fear of Allah and total commitment to the good future of Yobe state. Governor Geidam’s statement proves his neutrality and commitment to upholding democratic values in the state.

Alhaji Yakubu Muhammed asked the people of Yobe state to support the APC as it is the only party with genuine agenda of infrastructural development, agriculture and education.

“We can see the evidence of good intent of APC from the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and replicated in Yobe state by Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam. 2019 election is an opportunity for people of Yobe state to choose a leader who will consolidate on the achievements of Governor Ibrahim Geidam.”