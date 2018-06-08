Yakasai to Buhari : Issue executive order to validates June 12 election results

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO-Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue executive order to validates the results of June 12, 1993 elections.

Yakasai in telephone chat with Vanguard said that validation of the results and proclamations of a winner would add value to Buhari’s postulation and honour already done to MKO Abiola, and teeming June twelvers .

Yakasai noted “by recognising Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as the presumed winner of June 12,1993 presidential election and the conferment of the highest Award of the land on him, Buhari should proceed to give meaning to that by actualising the results.”

Yakasai said, ” the annulment of June 12 Presidential election was done by the military via a military fiat, and President Buahari as executive President can equally use executive fiat to validates the June 12 election which I believe strongly will give value and meaning to his declaration”.

The fierce critics of Buhari’s administration noted that although “it is coming too late, but he can make it useful, gives value to it by directing Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to collate the figures of June 12, 1993 Presidential contest between Alhaji Bashir Tofa, and Chief MKO Abiola , and announce a winner”.

He advised President Buhari ” now that Chief MKO Abiola is no longer alive to benefits from the declaration if it is done by INEC, then his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe who is still alive can claim the mandate, and be so declare as the President.”

Yakasai, a chip from the old block explained that “the announcement by the Presidency declaring June 12 as a democracy day as mere gimmickry because democracy day was created by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo administration to commemorate the return of Nigeria from military rule to democracy”.

The elder statesman said “what President Buhari did was mere change of date from the old one to June 12, and in all intent and purpose, the original date has no relation whatsoever to Chief MKO Abiola, and June 12 election”.

Speaking further, Yakasai said “what the presidency did on this sensitive political matter was political jobbery, and abuse of office because it clearly intended not to honour the late business mogul or actualise his mandate, but to appeal to the sentiment of his teeming supporters to vote for Buhari as a candidate when he becomes one in not too distant future “.

The Elder statesman wondered the new found love for Chief Abiola by the sitting President against the backdrop that “from June 12,1993 to date Buhari has never spoken for or against the annulment of that election”.