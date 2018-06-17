WRPC consolidates relationship with host communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, WRPC, has assured that it would continue to promote a healthy relationship with its host communities.

Managing Director of the company, Mr Muhammadu Abali, gave the assurance at the 7th graduation ceremony of 56 persons sponsored by WRPC in various skills acquisition programmes. Some of them were trained in catering and hotel management, welding and fabrication, hairdressing, barbing, tailoring/fashion and design and autoengineering.

Abali explained that the trainees were drawn from five of the communities playing host to the refinery, adding that the company would sustain its robust relationship with the communities.

He enjoined the graduands to make good use of the opportunity offered by the training to create wealth for themselves.