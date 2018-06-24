World Music Day: MTN’s contribution to growth of Nigeria’s music industry

By Ayo Onikoyi

In commemoration of the World Music Day which held last Wednesday, MTN is being celebrated for its contribution to the growth of the music industry in Nigeria. They are arguably the No. 1 digital distributor of music in Nigeria! MTN has changed the face of Nigerian music industry by pioneering its transformation from a production-led industry to a distribution-led industry with its groundbreaking digital music service, MTN Music+.

In 2014 alone, the music industry generated over N5 billion from MTN through the distribution of local musical content using Caller Ring Back Tunes.

The music industry has generated over N500m from Brand Ambassadorship, appearances and performances fees on MTN Music+.

More than N1 billion was invested in talent discovery and development through MTN Project Fame (which ran for nine seasons). The show brought forth pop idols like Iyanya, Chidinma & Praiz.

MTN Music+ recently signed a historic “first of its kind in Nigeria” deal with Sony Music Entertainment. Through the partnership, customers can stream over three million international hit-songs from A-list artistes like DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Beyoncé, French Montana, Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller, etc.

The platform guarantees that Nigerian artistes receive their hard-earned income and counter the effects of piracy through its core services: talent investments & empowerment, distribution and monetization.