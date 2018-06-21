World Music Day: MTN Music+ celebrates transforming African music industry

It’s World Music Day today and to commemorate this year’s edition, MTN Music+ is joining other brands in over 120 countries across the globe to celebrate.

Music, as always, continues to bring the world closer and to celebrate its existence, music lovers worldwide get together to celebrate World Music Day on June 21 every year. The day is also known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ after a music festival that began in France in 1982.

In joining the rest of the world to celebrate, Africa’s groundbreaking digital music service, MTN Music+ maintains its stance in changing the face of Africa’s music industry. The digital distribution platform pioneered the transformation of the industry from a production-led industry to a distribution-led industry.

Speaking on how MTN Music+ continues to maintain its position as the undisputed King of digital music streaming in Africa, Richard Iweanoge, MTN’s GM, Brands and Communication stated that, “MTN Music+ has from the beginning always made its mark as the largest digital music distribution platform in Africa. In 2014 alone, MTN generated over N5 billion for the music industry through the monetization of Caller Ring Back Tunes utilizing local musical content.”

According to Iweanoge, MTN Music+’s commemoration of World Music Day, “further reiterates the platform’s celebration of music. What’s World Music Day without the biggest music streaming platform in Africa celebrating it? We’re excited to be joining the rest of the world to celebrate one of life’s greatest gifts … music!”

MTN Music+ continues to reinforce its leadership stance by guaranteeing Nigerian artists can earn their hard-earned income and counter the effects of piracy through its core services: talents investments, talent empowerment, distribution and monetization.

Apart from our other platforms like the Caller Ring Back Tunes and the streaming opportunities of international song catalogues, subscribers also have access to millions of songs from key Nigerian and African artistes already available on the platform.