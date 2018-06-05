World Environment Day: Obaseki seeks attitudinal change in waste mgt

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has warned on the danger posed by poor waste management system to humans and the environment, and has recommended innovative ways to eliminate the heaps of debris and garbage that dot most cities of the world.

Obaseki who gave the advice on Tuesday, in commemoration of the United Nations World Environment Day, observed on June 5, each year, said that stakeholders in the environment sector must activate a common operational template that promotes a proactive approach to waste management, beginning with the right attitude.

“The right attitude will help in the choices we make on waste accumulation, disposal and whether we will support government policies on environmental protection and preservation and embrace waste recycling and other waste to wealth initiatives,” the governor said.

He noted that “with the avalanche of ideas, new research findings and innovations on waste management that can be sourced through international partnerships and the information super highway, poor capacity to waste management is inexcusable.”

He assured that “with the ongoing reforms in the Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, his administration is fine-tuning measures to exceed the expectations of Edo people and residents, as a clean and green Edo environment is non-negotiable.”

Speaking on the 2018 World Environment Day theme: “Beating Plastic Pollution,” Obaseki averred that the management of plastic waste has proved intractable across the world and proffered the use of recyclable and eco-friendly materials to protect and preserve aquatic and other living organisms as well as the physical environment.”

At an event organized by the Edo State government to mark the World Environment Day, the governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, said the state government is committed to reforms that are designed to preserve the environment against threat to human existence.

According to the UN, “World Environment Day is principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

“First held in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.”

The global body added that the day “has grown to become a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, WED has a new theme that major corporations, NGOs, communities, governments and celebrities worldwide adopt to advocate environmental causes.”