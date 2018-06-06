World Environment Day: Ikpeazu calls for legislation against use of plastics

Umudike— Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has called for legislation against the use of plastics for packaging and storage, as the only way forward to beating plastic pollution in the environment.

Governor Ikpeazu spoke at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State during the 2018 World Environment Day with the theme: “Beat Plastic Pollution, If you can’t, re-use it, refuse it.”

He said: “The only way forward is to opt for a refusal of the plastic option. Let us legislate against its use for packaging and storage. There are more sustainable and environmentally friendly options.”

According to Ikpeazu, who is a Biochemist and former university lecturer, “plastic is an extraneous substance to the environment. It is not naturally occurring and is largely derived from the polymerization of ethylene.

“Therefore, the chemical structure of plastic renders them resistant to most biodegradation processes. Indicating that they can be retained in the physical as well as biological system for longer period of time. Hence its accumulation which constitutes pollution to the environment.”

The governor identified two major factors that lead to increased levels of plastics in environment as: “high level of plastic production by humans who need them for storage, packaging transportation and slow degradation processes.”

Governor Ikpeazu, however, decried that“whereas it is possible to control the method of plastic handling in the developed world, in Africa and indeed Nigeria, more plastics are burnt and the rest are left to block drainages, leading to flooding and utter pollution of our water ways.”

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Francis Otunta, thanked the governor for making time out to visit the university and to deliver the lecture on plastic pollution to the environment.

The Governor was accompanied to the University by his Commissioner for Education, Prof Ikechi Mgboji, Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Aham Uko, Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Uzo Azubuike and Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Dr Uchenna Onyeizu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment and Climate Change, among other top government functionaries.