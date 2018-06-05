World Environment Day: Firm launches ‘Trash to Cash’ campaign in FCT

By Luminous Jannamike & Maxwell Tochukwu

ABUJA – Trash Movers Nigeria, a waste management company, yesterday launched a sensitisation campaign to help the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the poor and middle-income bracket, make more money through the recycling of plastic wastes.

The launch of the campaign dubbed: “Trash to Cash” was part of the activities organised by firm to commemorate the 2018 World Environment Day.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Trash Movers Nigeria, Mrs Grace Ayoola, said the sensitisation campaign would also support the other stakeholders towards achieving a cleaner and greener environment in the FCT.

At the Karumajiji suburb, where the awareness and sensitisation campaign kicked off, Ayoola said: “It makes a lot of sense for people to understand that what we consider waste products of a process can serve as input of a process.

“Instead of littering our environment with plastics trash, people can begin to collect them and sell to bottling companies for recycling, and in the process make money for themselves while keeping the environment clean.

“Creating awareness and sensitising the people to see the financial value in the plastic wastes they call trash is a goal we plan to achieve during this year’s World Environment Day. However, the campaign will continue even when the commemoration is over.”

She solicited the collaboration of relevant authorities so that the campaign can reach other parts of Abuja and beyond; saying “we need more willing and committed hands to achieve this task of a cleaner and healthier environment, because achieving healthy living for all is a collective responsibility of all.”

The campaign team also visited the Junior Secondary School in the community, where it sensitised the students on sanitation and hygiene with emphasis on the proper disposal of plastic bottles.

The highlight of the visit was the clearing of a refuse heap behind the school and the presentation of some some sanitation tools to the school authority to help in keeping the school environment clean.

Earlier, the team was at the palace of the District Head of Karumajiji, Alhaji Yusuf Bako, onna courtesy visit as well as to sensitise his subjects.

In his remarks, Bako expressed delight that the firm singled out his district for the launch of the sanitation and sensitisation campaign on how to make cash through trash; stating that indeed health really is wealth.