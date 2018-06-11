World Cup: Women worry over men’s attitude

As the World Cup begins on Thursday in Russia, some women have expressed worry over men’s attitude during the competition which, according to them, changed based on the national team’s performance on the pitch.

They bared their minds while speaking with Newsmen on Monday in Lafia on their experiences with past World Cups and other major global competitions.

They noted that in the previous Coupe de Mundial, their husband’s attitude change positively gave them whatever they requested for because the man is happy but got bashing when it is negative.

A house wife, Mrs Nkiru Chinedu, told Newsmen that she was excited with the participation of Nigeria in the global competition.

However, Chinedu said that she was worried that if Nigeria failed to perform well, it would affect the attitude of her husband negatively.

“I am not a die-hard football fan but my husband is.

“He can do anything to see Super Eagles win a match. If they don’t perform well, his attitude changes. He won’t speak or eat. He will start complaining unnecessarily.

“You dare not touch him at night. But if we win our matches and perform well, miracles will happen.

“I can ask for anything and say what I like, yet he will praise me. So, this competition is an issue for me.

“Nigeria must perform well if not, I will face the brunt of my husby’s anger,’’ she said.

A local herbs seller, Miss Dupe Jimoh, said the outcome of the event could improve or affect her business negatively for the next few weeks.

She therefore, appealed to Super Eagles to put up an impressive performances in all their fixtures.

“For the past two weeks, all my customers are football fans and the World Cup is all they are talking about and all of them are men.

“So, I just pray our boys will go and do well so that my business will boom during the period because if we don’t, my customers won’t come the next day.

“Apart from that, the attitude of those who will come out will change. They will become aggressive and rude. I just pray everything goes in my favour,’’ she said.

Another woman, Mayo Affiku, told Newsmen that her fiancée would become gloomy if the Super Eagles failed to do well.

“But if Nigeria performs well, it will afford me the opportunity to get some requests previously turned down granted. For me, I have to be positive and optimistic.

“Although I know how badly their attitude can be if we don’t do well but I am hopeful and optimistic we will go far. Then I can ask for the latest IPhone,’’ she said.

Reacting, Cheke Emmanuel, Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, said the change of attitude was as a result of the passion Nigerian men have for sports, especially football.

“We all know how passionate Nigerians are with regards to football, especially men. It is what unites us.

“So, I can understand the concerns of our women but I am positive the Super Eagles will not disappoint,’’ he said.