World Cup: Talents alone can’t lead Super Eagles to victory- Okowa’s Aide

The Media Aide to the Delta state Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie has urged Nigerians to pray for the Super Eagles in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, noting that talents alone cannot lead the Super Eagles to Victory in the World Cup.

Ossai, made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Asaba.

“I am proud of the super Eagles, I believe in them, we have good players and the only support we can give to them is our prayers.

“They might be talented but without prayer they won’t succeed.

“So I am calling on Nigerians to pray for the super Eagles so they can be victorious at the World” said Ossai