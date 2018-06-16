World Cup 2018 : Hotels, Gardens make brisk sale in Nyayan, Mararaba

World Cup 2018 – Operators of hotels and gardens in Nyayan and Mararaba, suburbs of the FCT and Nasarawa State respectively, are counting their gains from increased traffic of football fans trooping to watch World Cup matches.

A cross section of them who spoke said business had picked up since the games commenced.

Some of them said extra logistical arrangement had to be made to accommodate the increased customers, adding that additional big screen television sets, generators and comfortable seats were provided to ward-off disappointment.

They said the investment had been worthwhile as recorded in daily upward sale of liquor, pepper soup and other variety of traditional and local cuisines.

Managers of Phoenix, Juvacy, Ceaser Gate, Melvino and Zimo hotels on Abacha road and Mararaba respectively, who pleaded anonymity, said the fiesta had no doubt swollen their customers.

NAN reports that young people and families were seen trooping to gardens and other outdoor entertainment points in these areas, with `Jerrijomo’ in old Karu road, recording unbelievable customers during the Argentina and Iceland match that ended 1-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Some of the visitors acknowledged that football enthusiasts were bound to rush to the hotels and gardens as there were no standard and secured viewing centers in the area.

Cletus Omala, a businessman, said he was compelled to watch the matches away from his house because of obvious uncertainty in public power supply.

He said it was also more enjoyable to watch the matches in public centers with friends, adding, “we often accompany the games with some bottles of beer and plates of pepper soup’’.

Christopher Chukwu, a student of the Nasarawa State University, said he had saved some money to enjoy with during this period, adding that the gardens and hotels were the best places to spend the cash watching these matches.

“”I agree that the operators are cashing in on the fiesta to make gains. That is how it should be.

“”You can see that the environment is quiet here, the guys have all gone to “joints to watch the matches’’, he said.

NAN reports that some of the operators had promised to roll out drums to make their customers even more comfortable as the Super Eagles file out against the Croatia by 8:pm. (NAN)