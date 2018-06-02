I won’t accept endorsement of Izunaso — Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, national convention, Governor Rochas Okorocha’s camp yesterday said that it has rejected the endorsement of the National Organizing Secretary, APC, Mr Osita Izunaso, and other National officers by the APC stakeholders in the – region for them to retain their various positions.

The Okorocha’s group made this known through a statement by Kemdi Ekwuaba and Moris Ikedias, under the body called Concerned Southeast APC stakeholders.

They argued that the meeting was aimed at undermining Okorocha in the party.

According to the group, “We want to state that Governor Rochas Okorocha has become the new face of Imo and South-East politics. “The All Progressives Congress, APC and its leadership as the ruling party should be celebrating success and not failure.

The reported meeting of APC leaders from South-East during which they donated or shared offices zoned to the zone to some people without reference to Governor Rochas Okorocha, the only APC governor in the South-East is dubious. “It is unfortunate that instead of using Governor Okorocha to ensure that APC wins more states in the South-East, the enemies of the Party within the party are even working to bring down the party in Imo and also working against the party’s chances in other South-East states. “Trying now to undermine Rochas Okorocha in the State or in the South-East is not in the best interest of the party.”