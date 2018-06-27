‘Women participation in politics, crucial to life of a nation’

By Vera Sam Anyagafu

The UK Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria Laure Beaufils, yesterday facilitated brainstorming conversation with a diverse array of Nigeria stakeholders on barriers to women’s participation in politics.

The session held at the Deputy High Commissioner’s residence in Lagos, began with a panel of four women taking on the role of women in politics, and the need to have women in issues of the overall development of the nation, especially as it concerns the political life of the nation, noting that a vantage position should be accorded women and to this regard, should not be left out in issues of decision making that borders even on their lives as a people.

The Deputy High Commissioner who moderated the discussion, posed thematic questions to the panelists based on the areas in which they worked she was expressive in commending Nigeria women who are participating more actively in political issues than ever before and this she pointed out was as a result of political reawakening and campaign.

She however urged women not to feel powerless, reminding them that they did not need to look to the West for inspiration but Rwanda, a fellow African country.

In line with this, Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming elections, Dr Elishama Ideh, commented on the unique traits women posses to be better leaders. She admitted that it could sometimes be intimidating when in the company of male politicians, even though they were often louder, she often had a perspective that enabled her see aspects of problems they could not.

She also stated that despite the difficulties faced by women in politics, they continue with their political ambition, contributing enormously to the political and national development in their own way, saying that, historical evidences are available to prove that Nigeria women play a crucial role in political life of the country, which in great measures assisted in shaping the political system of the nation.

Similarly, Veteran women rights activist and Founder of the Women for Women Movement, Honorable Nkoyo Toyo, gave participants a crash history course in the evolution of women movements dating from the military era.

Speaking from her decades of experience, Nkoyo rolled out the importance of women joining the current political system however unsavory it seemed to bring about change from within.

Her words, ‘Every existing political party is like a family. You need to understand the nuances to make them work to your advantage. So I urge women never to say that politics was not for them.”

Also expressing her views, Youth and Civic Rights Campaigner on Women and Youth Matters, Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji, said, although in their rigorous domestic training, they have learnt valuable leadership and management skills.

“Women often have to be 10 times better than the men to get what they are due.” She stated, while speaking on the importance of male allies especially in intimate relationships.

Continuing she added, “The best career choice a woman will make is the man she marries, because when she has someone who can validate the dreams she has at night, it gives her the confidence to go out into the world to make it happen.’

Giving her narratives on the underestimated impact of civic engagement, Consumer Protection and Civic Engagement Campaigner, Sola Salako, said , ‘In Nigeria they don’t let you do anything except you are from that place. Go to your hometown, gather the women there and listen to their needs. It costs very little to solve these needs for them, but the social capital you acquire from that goes a long way.’

She also addressed the fact that many women political ambitions are hampered by lack of funding, as she stressed the potency of social capital as an alternative to monetary capital.

And taking on the issue of the role of business in supporting women, Wunmi Aboderin, while highlighting the importance of support structures whether through finance, networking or administration, gave an account of programmes Wimbiz had implemented in the past to support women in politics.

In light of the above narratives, Professor Remi Sonaiya, and Dr Elishama Ideh, first and current female presidential aspirants in the 2015 and 2019 elections respectively, commented on their experiences.

Professor Remi Sonaiya, who made history in 2015 as the first woman to run for the highest office in the land, while requesting the meeting observe a one minute silence for the victims of Plateau massacre on Sunday, reflected on her decision to run for office.

She said that it was the repeated barrage of tragedies like the Plateau massacre that drove her out of the university and into politics, because she realized that ‘politicians are the people who determine our quality of life as a nation. She however concluded by saying that the race never ends, and she is and will continue running.

On her own part, Dr, Elishama Ideh, who is a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming elections, while commenting on the unique traits women posses which place them as better leaders, urged women not to relent in efforts towards realising a progressive Nigeria.