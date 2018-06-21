Woman, twin children hit by truck in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Doctors at the Igando General Hospital in Lagos area battling to save the life of a mother and her twin children who were hit by a truck suspected to be that of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency , LAWMA Thursday, in Igando area of state.

Eye witnesses said that driver of the truck with plate number FKJ 267 XW was driving against traffic, to dispose refuse at a dump site when tragedy occurred.

The unidentified woman according to eye witnesses was about crossing the road, unaware that the truck was approaching.

Angry residents who described incident of such along that route as one too many, shattered the windscreen of the truck. But the driver reportedly fled before the mob arrived.

An eye witness Okeho Jumbo , said “ The tyres of the truck climbed the woman’s legs while one of her twins was brought out under the truck.

They were all rushed to the Igando General hospital , where doctors are battling to save their lives”.

Policemen at Igando division who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated that no life was lost as earlier reported.