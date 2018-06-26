WIRE partners with US firm to deploy 1mw to Nigeria communities

By Prince Okafor

THERE are indications that Women in Renewable Energy, WIRE, have partnered with United States firm to generate one megawatt of renewable energy in all Local Government Areas, LGAs, across the nation.

This is in line with their mandate of galvanizing the economy of Nigeria through the deployment of green energy as well as increasing the productivity and earnings of Nigerian women, using green devices such as Solar, Wind, and Biomass. Speaking during the second edition of the Women In Renewable Energy Nigeria, with theme: ‘Gender Focus for Sustained Empowerment’ the President, WIRE, Anita Okuribido, said: “We are trying to ensure we have at least one megawatt being generated in all the local government areas of the federation through renewable energy sources in every community in various local governments in Nigeria to improve the national grid.

“We have already started work on the plan to generate one megawatt from each community, right now we have partners from America who are ready to give us 100 per cent funding if we can articulate our proposal to be bankable.” She stressed that they are already working with various stakeholders in the power sector to review policies that would favour women to give them soft landing to deploy huge capacity of electricity through renewable source.

Also speaking, the Editor of Environment Africa Magazine, and founder of WIRE, Sam Owosu, said: “We started this last year as a way of recognizing and highlighting the impact of women in the renewable energy sector. The challenge is understanding and one thing about new technology is funding. There is still a lot of ongoing research about renewable energy and lot of awareness needs to be done. “On the part of funding, apart from those who deploy solutions, the initial cost of installing renewable energy technology in homes or business is on the high, but in the course of the last six months, we have seen a drastic reduction in the cost of renewable energy installation, even in solar home solution, and it is a global thing.

“Currently, we are having developers who are giving pay-as-you-go solutions, similar to what we have with the distribution companies, DISCOs. There have been a lot of applications for renewable energy from rural communities.