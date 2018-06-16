Why Star Lager Beer is the official Beer of Super Eagles

Nigeria’s foremost beer brand Star lager beer has consistently been a long-standing supporter of football and its fans all through the years both at continental and global level, having delivered outstanding consumer activations and rewards in the past, as well as major partnership agreements with national and International footballing bodies.

Some of these include partnerships with seven Europeans star football clubs including Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germaine and Manchester City. In 2016, it became the first official beer partner of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). Fast forward to 2018, the brand also partnered with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the official beer of the Super Eagles.

The ground-breaking partnership as the official beer of the Super Eagles was also done to celebrate the intensely passionate Nigerian fans, while upgrading their football viewing experiences, through the special Star Fan Parks which were set up in cities across the country for Nigerians to watch the team for free in a premium environment, with music and fanfare, while energizing fans’ support for the national team.

As official sponsors of the Super Eagles, Star Lager is providing support to players and the coaching crew, as well as offering premium satisfaction to over 180 million passionate fans that will be cheering the Super Eagles in the “Nigeria United We Shine” campaign before, during and after their international matches.