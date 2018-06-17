Why Buhari is still the best choice for presidency – Adeyemi

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

Senator Smart Adeyemi had said President Muhammedu Buhari still remains the best choice for 2019 has the President was the only one out of the people jostling to govern the country in 2019 that did not have an integrity issue.



Adeyemi noted that the integrity of the President had not been questioned by anybody since he assumed leadership of the country in 2015.

Adeyemi who stated this Sunday while addressing a crowd of his supporters in Lokoja, the state capital, said not only has Buhari in the last three years demonstrated his readiness to develop the country, but his integrity had redeemed the country image amongst the committee of states

He expressed satisfaction that most of the motions and bills he sponsored while at the Senate are now being given prominence by the President.

He said among the bills he sponsored was the recognition of Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12 election, the construction of rail lines across the six geographical regions of the federation, and his frontline view in fighting corruption to a standstill, among others.

He however urged the people to continue to support Buhari and the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello in their second term bids so that they could consolidate on their various achievements.

On his senatorial ambition, Adeyemi, who said he was yet to decide whether to contest the next national assembly election however, said he was encouraged with the turn out of the people and the various encomiums he was receiving from the common man in the street; some of who he said he has positively touched their lives while he was at the Senate.

The immediate past senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, said the zeal to work with President Muhammadu Buhari, because of his integrity will be a major factor that will motivate him to return to the Senate.

He also said he would be ready to utilise his experience for the development of the senatorial district.

Adeyemi who latter distributed rice and made cash donations to certain individuals said the senatorial district had not witnessed good representation since he left in 2015.

End.