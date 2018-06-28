Why I went to college at 70 years —Dame Dorothy

By Ebele Orakpo

Delectable and elegant describe Dame Dorothy Chinedum Ejindu who recently joined the class of nanogenarians. In this chat with Vanguard, the 6th of nine children, popularly called Anueyiagu (No animal like the Lion), tells it all. Enjoy…

Early years

“I started school at the age of six years. In those days, a child was required to touch his or her ear by passing the hand across his head. Once he is able to do that, he was enrolled in school. As civilisation improved, this method of determining who had reached school age was stopped because they discovered that not all children have normal growth. Some have rapid growth while some have stunted growth. Back then, we had what we called ABD (pronounced Ah, Bee, Dee), then Abego after that, Azundu, then you move on to the Bible. So in effect, a child spends four years in elementary school. May be that is what they call Kindergarten or Nursery now, I’m not sure.

“After the four years, you enter primary school. At this stage, you are allowed to write with ink because in those four years, we used slate (chalk board) and chalk. People will know that you have entered primary school based on the ink stain on your school uniform; it was a thing of pride.

“In primary school, we had Standards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. When you are through with primary school education, you come out with the First School Leaving Certificate; you then go on to secondary school where you spend another six years. After this, you may get employment or go on to the university.”

Few secondary schools

“In those days, there were not many secondary schools. We had Queens’ College, (only in Lagos at that time), St. Anne Ibadan, Girls’ College Elelenwo, Port Harcourt. Before one could get into the secondary school, one had to be really intelligent because it was very competitive. There were other schools for females but they stopped at Standard Six like Ugwu-Ogba and Ovim Girls, WTC s (Women Teachers Training Colleges). If a girl-child was very bright, she would go on to the secondary school but when it is found that she is not very bright, what they do is to marry her off or send her to learn sewing.”

Betrothal

“In my case, at the age of 16 years, my mother’s friend who later became my mother in-law, came to visit my parents who had lost a daughter. She saw me and asked my mother if she still had a young daughter and my mother said yes. She told my mother that she had two young sons and she would like me to marry one of them.

Family values

“In those days, people looked at family values before getting married unlike now when the yardstick is money or some other considerations. So I was betrothed to her son, Sam. I got married at the age of 19 years and had my first child at the age of 20.

We lived together for 28 years before my husband died so I was 48 years old when I lost my husband who was just 58 years old. So from the age of 48, with seven children (six girls and one boy), I became a widow.”

Coping as a young widow

“After the death of my husband, I started struggling. I was a food contractor, supplying food to Igbobi College and Railway Hospital. As God would have it, my husband was a major contractor to Costain West Africa Limited. One of the executives of the company, Mr Sullivan, who was my husband’s friend, offered me the work my husband was doing for them. He said he was ready to give me contracts to enable me train the children. So in addition to supplying foodstuffs, I also became a contractor to Costain. That was when the turnaround came. As a result, I was able to train all my children in different professions in the US. God really saw us through.”

Family house

“My husband had laid the foundation of his building in our hometown, Obosi, Anambra State but he died without putting up the building. I decided that Sammy’s ambition was not going to die with him so I put up the building, a storey building.”

Trying period

It is said that when it rains, it pours. Dame Dorothy Ejindu passed through the proverbial valley of the shadow of death but God was there with her.

“As the children grew and started getting married into very good families, I was visiting them but much later, I also migrated to the US so I could be closer to them and my grandchildren because they had all settled there. I come home from time to time though.

Tragedies

“My journey to the US was good but laced with series of tragedies but God being so kind, I have been able to weather the storm.

In the course of my journey to America, four of my daughters were diagnosed with cancer at the same time but by God’s grace, two have gone into recession, two died. My only son also had his own challenge, vascular disease, which he succumbed to in 2016, but I am believing God that my four surviving children will be the ones to bury me.”

Christian life

“My husband was the son of a reverend gentleman and his parents were missionaries in the Anglican Communion so through my marriage, that also came into play. I saw that although he was the son of a reverend gentleman, my husband was not really church-inclined so I took up many responsibilities in church to ensure that my children were properly grounded and brought up in the way of the Lord. That also led to me becoming a lay-reader in 1973 and since then, it’s been God’s grace all the way in the service of the Lord.”

Resigned fate to God

“The foundation I had, taught me that whatever happens to one, God knows about it; nothing takes Him unawares; so I was able to cope with the vicissitudes of life. I asked myself a question at a point: ‘Why should this injustice befall me? Where did I go wrong?’ But I had no answer. I asked myself again: ‘Will I deny my God because my problem is cumbersome? The answer is no. Whatever does not kill me, increases my strength in God. So I resigned myself to God because He holds the key to all unknown. So uncertain are all things on earth that man does not know how soon his situation may be changed.”

Back to school

“As I said earlier, I stopped at Standard Six and got married at the age of 19. When things started to improve, I decided to go back to school because knowledge is power. Although education is costly, ignorance is more expensive because more harm is done in the place of ignorance. I remember one day, my grandson came to me and said: “Grandma, are you not tired of these stuff you are writing?” I told him I wasn’t tired because I want to challenge them when they challenge me. So I went back to school at Guildford Community College in North Carolina, USA at the age of 70 years.”

Challenges at school

Not one to be deterred by any challenge, she defied all the obstacles to achieve her aim. “I had some challenges with the young people. I remember a boy who sat near me, Brian is his name, he loved to make a lot of noise and that was a distraction to me in class. I was serious with my studies, I didn’t go there to play. Sometimes he would say to me: “Dorothy, are you deaf?” I’ll make jest of him in Igbo and he would say: “What did you say?”

In fact, my daughter warned me at the initial stage. She said to me: ‘Mama, this school you want to go to at this age, will you cope? It’s better you respect yourself. This is not Nigeria oo. You must be very careful with those boys.’ Another challenge was the Computer class. My aim of going to school was to broaden my vocabulary but the Computer class became like a tranquiliser to me because as soon as the subject started, I would fall asleep and the children would be laughing at me.”

Articles

“While in school, I wrote some articles published in the USAToday, an American daily. …One is Moral for sale. The other is Scandal of the Century, about former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Another is Losing our kids to American culture.

“Illiterates in our own language was published in the Vanguard of April 29, 2011.

Coping mechanism

“When I lost my children, I remembered the saying by former President Nixon of the US, who said that greatness does not come when things are good and smooth. Greatness comes when you have taken your knocks, your defeats and your setbacks. Until you have been to the deepest valley, then are you fully able to appreciate how magnificent it is to be at the mountaintop. So these are my setbacks and my defeats and so I just take life as I see it.”

Secret

“Well, I really don’t know what to say, it is just the handiwork of God. My father died at the age of 86, my mother died at over 90 years, and my elder sister, the late Madam Hope Onwenu, died at the age of 93.”

Parting shot

“Just cultivate a happy mind no matter what comes your way or where you find yourself. Live a good life and fear God. Other things will be added.”