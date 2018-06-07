We’ll soon meet criteria for Sen Ibrahim’s removal—Unity Forum

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—In its bid to recall Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara South), Kwara South Unity Forum, yesterday, assured that it would soon meet the requirement necessary to remove the senator from the National Assembly.

President of the forum, Comrade John Olawale Adegboye, stated this at a press conference in Ilorin.

However, in a swift reaction, Senator Ibrahim described action of the group as an exercise in futility, saying they have no structure to carry out their claims.

He also denied claims of non-performance and poor representation, saying his performance, which cut across all sectors, was unprecedented in Kwara South.

But the Kwara South Unity Forum said: “People think political office holders are invincible but they are not, we must make them accountable to us whether they like it or not because if we didn’t elect them, they won’t be in that office.

“As we are approaching days, our people are still on the field, we have achieved 30%, in all. In Offa, we need 50,000,we already have 25,732 which is about 30%.

“In Oyun, we have recorded 18,671,while in Irepodun, we have recorded 38,124 signatories and also in Isin we have recorded 18,421 which is 27% of the needed figures that we need.

“As we speak, our people are still in the field working, so we have assurance that we will have the needed percentage before the 90 days.”