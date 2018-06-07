We’ll join any party but not PDP, say Oyo APC faction members

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN— Contrary to insinuations that a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, the Unity Forum, has concluded plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, it said it could negotiate with other registered political parties but not the PDP.

The forum had been at loggerheads with the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi over control of party structures following allegations of high-handedness and anti-party activities against the governor.

The forum, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olawale Sadare, ruled out the possibility of agreeing to a truce with Ajimobi.

The statement reads: “Within a short period of time, we have been able to attract the interest of the leadership of many registered political parties across the country and we are weighing all available options except that majority of our members are not disposed to the PDP. However, we can assure the people of the state that only a platform that will best serve their interest would be adopted in no time.

“We never planned to leave the APC but recent developments which exposed the party as lacking in democratic principles and respect for the rule of law made it expedient to abandon the ruling party in the overall interest of the people.

“In due course, we will tender an unreserved apology to the people of the state in view of our individual and collective roles in the enthronement of a government which took them for granted in a whole seven years.”