We’ll harmonise aggrieved members—Ondo, Oyo APC chairmen

By Dayo Johnson & Adeola Badru

CHAIRMAN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin and his counterpart in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, yesterday, promised to bring on board all the aggrieved members of the party in both states ahead of the 2019 general election.

They spoke separately with newsmen after returning from their swearing in as new state chairmen of the party in Abuja.

Adetimehin promised to “harmonise the aggrieved members within the party in order to have a formidable front ahead of the 2019 election”.

Appealing to aggrieved party members to seize the opportunity by embracing the peace initiated by the new executives, he said: “I promise the people of the state to serve them very well.

“My first task is to unite the party. We need unity because we don’t believe in a division. The new executive will harmonise all aggrieved party members in the state. We will bring all the aggrieved party members on board so as to win the forthcoming election.”

Similarly, the state chairman of the party in Oyo state, Chief Oke said: “We are inaugurating the newly elected members of this party in order to give them constitutional powers to mediate in the wranglings among aggrieved members of the party.”

“Against the insinuation that the national body of this party has mandated us not to inaugurate elected members at the state level, I want to say here that there was no time we were told not to carry out with this inauguration, adding that it was imperative for the party at the state level swear the newly elected executive members in, in accordance with the party’s constitution.”