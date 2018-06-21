WDU scientists advocate plastic free environment

By Gab Ejuwa

Scientists at the Western Delta University, WDU, Oghara, Delta State, have canvassed for a plastic free society to reduce pollution and environmentally inflicted human and animal ailments that are capable of causing the death of aquatic life and which can also lead to human deaths, across the globe.

They gave the charge during this year’s World Environmental Day anniversary, observed by the Environmental Management and Toxicology Department of the institution, in conjunction with Green-sphere Initiative for Good Governance and Environmental Advocacy, where several scientists of world repute deliberated on the dangers of littering the environment with plastic materials.

“All plastic materials, whether deliberately or inadvertently consumed, can be deadly to animals and man, because of their chemical contents,” they noted

WDU Head of Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, Dr Celestina Ihayere, said, “All known researches had proven that plastic materials are very harmful to human and animal health.”