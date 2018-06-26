I wasn’t arrested by DSS —Emerhor

By Perez Brisibe

Factional leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday, denied rumour that he was arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS, as he gave insights into how he missed the meeting between Urhobo leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Olorogun Emerhor, who spoke with Vanguard, said he was invited by the Chief Security Officer, CSO, to the President to brief him (CSO).

He said: “Well, I had booked an appointment to lead Urhobo leaders to see President Buhari. I booked the appointment over three months ago.

“Last week, they approved for us to come today(Monday) and I led them. We went to the meeting. But before the meeting started, I was invited by the CSO to the President who wanted to confirm what happened at the convention on Saturday and I told him what actually happened.

“Apparently, a National Assembly member and others had already told a false story that I led thugs and not delegates to disrupt the convention.

“It was just for him to clarify what happened and by the time I finished, the meeting with the President had also ended and we all came back.”