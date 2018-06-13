Ward Devt C’ttee: Obaseki reschedules inauguration in Orhiomwon LGA

…orders re-composition of committees in line with agreed rules

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has rescheduled the inauguration of the Ward Development Committees for the 12 wards in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, over the composition.



Obaseki who was at Abudu for the inauguration of the committees, expressed displeasure over the composition of the committees, noting that the composition was not in line with the rules which were agreed upon at the last town hall meeting.

He said, “I was here last week for a town hall meeting and I asked you to go to your various wards and nominate people who will serve as members on the ward development committees. I stressed that membership of the committees should not be based on politics, as we all agreed on the modality of its composition.”

“I am shocked at the composition of these committees. I insisted that we should have a traditional ruler; religious leader; youths; and women. Where are the women? Don’t we have women in this council area?” He asked.

The governor stressed that things can’t work if people continue to base everything on politics, noting, “This is wrong. It is not about position but about the community. I will not inaugurate these committees. You should go back and follow the agreed procedure.”

Chairman of the council, Hon. Sylvester Okoro, expressed appreciation to the governor for prioritising the development of the council area.