Wanted man arrested after trying to enter White House

Washington – The Secret Service said a White House contractor was arrested on Tuesday after his name was found to be in a criminal database.



The 29-year-old man by the name of Martese Edwards was taken into custody at a checkpoint when a Secret Service member found that he was on a wanted list.

The Secret Service did not say which charge Edwards was facing, but the database of Prince George’s County showed that a man of the same name was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The Secret Service did not reveal the nature of Edwards’ work inside the White House, but said he was turned over to District of Columbia police, which will later transfer him to Maryland Police. (Xinhua/NAN)