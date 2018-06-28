Vote of no confidence: Senate, Saraki shun IGP’s legal action

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, fixed September 25 to deliver judgement in a suit seeking to quash the May 9 resolution of the Senate, which declared the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, unfit to retain his position.

Justice John Tsoho okayed judgement on the matter on a day Senate and its President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who were cited as respondents, shunned the suit.

Neither the Senate nor Saraki sent a legal representative or filed any brief in response to the suit, which the IGP lodged before the the high court to challenge the powers of the respondents to pass a vote of no confidence against him.

Specifically, the IGP, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/554/2018, prayed the court to bar the Senate from taking further steps with regards to the resolution.

Meanwhile, following the absence of the respondents in court for hearing of the suit, Justice Tsoho gave the IGP the nod to adopt his processes, after which he adjourned the case for judgment.

The court said it was satisfied that counsel to the Police boss, Dr. Alex Iziyon, SAN, duly served all the relevant processes, as well as the hearing notice, on the respondents.

Justice Tsoho had on June 7, ordered that the respondents should be served through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that the Senate had in the said resolution it passed on May 9, declared the police boss unfit for any public office following his repeated refusal to appear before it to answer questions pertaining to the spate of killings across the country and the inhuman treatment allegedly meted out to the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye.

Insisting that the action of the IGP was a threat to democracy, the Senate declared him persona non grata and resolved to notify the international community, embassies, the country’s international partners and Interpol of its decision.

However, the IGP dismissed the resolution against him as a deliberate blackmail and witch-hunt, insisting he had backing of the law to send a senior officer of the Force of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police to represent him before the Senate.