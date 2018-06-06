Visionscape tasks Nigerians on use of plastics

International environmental utility firm, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, has urged residents to reduce the use of plastic and rubber materials in the fight against plastic pollution.

Operations Manager of the firm, Shola Taiwo, who stated this during this year’s World Environment Day in Lagos, reiterated the firm’s commitment to the fight against plastic pollution.

According to Taiwo, “curbing plastic pollution is a collective effort. There is something we can all do, and it will be to the benefit of each one of us.”

The event, which was in partnership with a local cement manufacturer, with the theme, Beat Plastic Pollution, took place at Lagos Island West Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos State. Participants consisted of market leaders, representatives of government agencies, key environmental players in the sector.