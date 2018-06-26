Vestiges of military dictatorship noticeable in govt —Archbishop Obinna

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, has expressed worry that “vestiges of military dictatorship are still noticeable in the nation’s democratic engineering”.

Obinna who spoke during a Pontifical Eucharistic Celebration at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, however reasoned that any form of dictatorship has no place in a democracy.

“Although Nigeria is no longer under military dictatorship, the nation still has palpable reflexes of military dictatorship. Some civilian governors behave as if they are military governors, forcing the citizenry to live in bondage”, Archbishop Obinna said.

While saying that there was no marked difference between military dictatorship and civilian intimidatory practices, the cleric advised Nigerians to “rise against any form of dictatorship in a civilian democracy.”

Making particular reference to the alleged ploy to force Imo civil servants to join in the “thank you rally”, being put together for Governor Rochas Okorocha, the cleric appealed to those who are close to the governor to remind him that “he is not only human and not God, but should also remember that we are no longer under military dictatorship.”