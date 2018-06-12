Verve hosts fitness enthusiasts to wellness and lifestyle event, The Verve Life 2.0 #ZeroExcuses

Verve International, a proudly Pan-African payment brand of Interswitch Group will, from 7:30AM on Saturday 16th June 2018, host fitness, wellness and healthy living enthusiasts to the 2nd edition of its fitness and lifestyle event in Lagos at the Landmark Centre. This edition follows the highly successful maiden edition held on September 30 last year, and is tagged “TheVerveLife 2.0 – #ZeroExcuses”

According to the Group Chief Product & Marketing Officer for Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele “Verve, our card and digital payments brand has always been a customer-focused brand, and consistently, we endeavor to go all out to support our customers to achieve their objectives as much as we can from convenience to reliability, to entertainment, healthy living et al, supporting them where we can to tap into their inner verve and achieve dreams and aspirations.

“We tap into passion points we have identified which make our consumers tick, and specifically, The Verve life is about fitness, fun, healthy food and living, which is why we have carefully designed the event experience to leverage the passion of Nigerians for fitness, bringing together enthusiasts to work out together, network and experience all the elements of healthy living!”

Participants will be treated to a delightful and engaging sessions involving fitness challenges as well as master classes on Boxing, Strength and Conditioning, Dance, Yoga, Zumba, Martial Arts and Nutrition and much more. Access to the highly anticipated fitness event is free, however registration is required, on the purpose-built web/mobile platform created for the event, www.thevervelife.ng

Verve is a pan-African payment scheme that provide EMV cards, cardless products and solutions to financial institutions, individuals, private organizations and government institutions across Africa. Verve cards are accepted in 185 countries including 22 African countries, China, United Kingdom, United States and UAE. More information about Verve can be found at www.myverveworld.com.

It will be recalled that Verve International also pioneered Paycode – Nigeria’s cardless transaction infrastructure, which enables customers to access their funds without using physical card, and also very recently embarked on a strategic collaboration to expand the acceptance of Verve cards across Africa, by way of its partnership with Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) for wider acceptance of Verve EMV cards and payment tokens in Ghana.

The partnership will allow Verve’s about 37million customers with its payment cards and tokens withdraw cash on ATMs and make purchases on PoS terminals of GhIPSS partner commercial banks, savings and loans institutions, e-zwich agents and merchant aggregators in Ghana.