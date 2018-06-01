We‘ve spent N21.7bn on communities devt. in Bayelsa —SPDC

By Samuel Oyadongha

SHELL Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) says it has spent N21.7bn on the development of communities in Bayelsa State between 2006 and 2017. This represent the total payments disbursed to the 14 Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) clusters in the state since the inception of this mode of community development in 2006, the highest of such investment so far by SPDC and her joint venture partners in the Niger Delta.

The SPDC General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli, disclosed this in Yenagoa while presenting the 2018 Shell Nigeria Briefing Notes.

His words, “Communities in Bayelsa State received a total sum of N21.71 billion from the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) Ltd operated joint venture for development projects between 2006 and 2017, the highest such investment so far by SPDC and her partners in the Niger Delta.

“If you subtract this amount from the N41.10 billion invested in the 37 active GMoU clusters in the Niger Delta, it shows that the Bayelsa State remittances represent more than half of the total sum spent on GMoUs in the region.

“Part of the reason for the record expenditure is the number of projects which we implemented, for example Gbaran – Ubie integrated oil and gas development.”