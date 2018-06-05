VC begs Buhari to approve radio, TV licences for Kwara Varsity

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, in Moro Local Government Area, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to approve radio and television licences for the institution.

According to him, application for the licences has been on President’s table for over a year.

He made the appeal in the university, yesterday, at a briefing on the institution’s sixth convocation.

Professor Na’Allah said: “We are appealing to the President to approve licence for our radio and television stations.

“That is the only thing left for us; we have completed the installations of all our facilities and are not asking for money from anyone.

“All we need is the licence. Our students seriously need them to enhance their studies.

“From the information at our disposal, the application has been on his table for well over a year.

“We are using this medium to appeal to our amiable President to please give his assent.”