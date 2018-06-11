Vandals of BEDC cables jailed 2 years

AKURE—Efforts by Benin Electricity Distribution Plc, BEDC, at curbing the menace of vandalism on its network has again received a boost with the sentencing of one Abdullahi Abubakar to two years imprisonment by an Ondo Chief Magistrate court.

The convict along with two others, Abdullahi Nahalla and Mohammed Umoru were arraigned before the magistrate court for vandalizing an XLPE cable last October at 33/415 substation Awoyaya community, Oke-Oka in Ondo town.

The Chief Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni sentenced Abubakar to two years imprisonment with effect from first date of arraignment (30th October 2017) while the two other suspects who pleaded not guilty were still awaiting judgment. Their case has been adjourned till June 22nd for further hearing.

Meanwhile the police in Delta state have arrested five suspected vandals on BEDC network along Ohoror-Patani axis and have moved them to the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, office for further investigation and prosecution.

The five suspects are, Lucky Erute, 14 years, Prosper Vincent, 19years, Marvis Ighovotu, 18years, Victory Eguomo, 16 years and Edafe Atiri, 18years.