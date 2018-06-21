Uzotex Group appoints S/West, Northern, S/ East regional managers

*Launches new products

THE Management of Uzotex Group of Companies has approved the appointment of regional managers to oversee its operations in the Southwest, Southeast and Northern zones, in order to bring its services to every part of Nigeria.

It also launched its latest products, UZ Chicken Flavour Cube, high-quality security doors, PVC pipes, and car bumper among others.

At the unveiling ceremony in Owerri, Chairman Executive Officer of the firm, Mr., Festus Mbisiogu urged the newly appointed managers to be result-oriented, so as to sustain the vision of the company.

The appointed officers include Mr. ChigozieNwadike, Southwest Regional Manager; Mr. Charles Uzodinma, Southeast Regional Manager; and Northern Regional Manager, Mr. ChinonsoOkafor.

At the event, Mbisiogu, said: ‘’This company is now ready to give Nigerians a different and unique taste of food that will nourish their body. We also bring to their doorsteps a one-stop shop for the production of building materials and fittings to forestall excess importation with a view to strengthening our national economy

“I want to encourage every home to look out for UZ cubes and a trial will definitely give it a permanent position in kitchens across the country. It will become a regular feature in their daily meals. Builders and distributors of the various Uzotex building products should see us as the first choice.’’