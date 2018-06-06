UWAKWE ABUGU: Okowa mourns Ugwuanyi’s spokesman

Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday commiserated with his Enugu State counterpart Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the loss of his Chief Press Secretary, Uwakwe Abugu.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu said the death of Mr. Uwakwe Abugu was a big loss to the family, government and people of Enugu State.

The governor noted that he will be remembered for his good character, embedded candour, manifest brilliance, and fecundity reporting of events while he was South East Bureau Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper and as Governor Ugwuanyi’s spokesman.

He said: “I always feel touched when I hear that someone hardworking and diligent is no more. I feel the vacuum in creativity that has come with the passing of Abugu.

“He was a fine gentleman and a thoroughbred media professional. The Nigerian media industry will, no doubt, miss his invaluable contribution.

“I believe his death has left a vacuum in the industry that cannot easily be filled. We can only thank God for his eventful life, contributions to national development and service to humanity. He shall be sorely missed,” he said.

Okowa, therefore, prayed “that God should comfort his immediate family, New Telegraph Newspaper and the Enugu State Government and grant them the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss.”