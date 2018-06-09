Uti Nwachukwu got ladies drooling over his racy photos

By Iyabo Aina

Nigerian TV personality and actor Uti Nwachukwu recently took to his Instagram page to show off his body transformation in a semi-nude photo.

The ex-reality TV star decided to go the way of late Afrobeat legend, Fela, who regularly appeared at performances only in his pants, by wearing only his underpants in one of the photos shared online but maintained his modesty by covering his crotch area with a flower sticker.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote:”TransformationTuesday ??, where are my haters that were laughing?, keep laughing while I’m hotting more in my mid tatieeeeeeez?. To those of you working on whatever, focus on your progress and not their criticism, if it’s right for you then its perfect. (P.s leave my flower on the right alone!!??)”