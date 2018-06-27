Use of Social Media : Army threatens officers with dismissal, rank reduction

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – Following increasing discovery of leakage of information about troop’s movement to Boko Haram terrorists and other security breaches through the social media, the Defence headquarters approved new guidelines of the use of social media to tackle cyber-security crimes.



Under the new guidelines, Officers of the Nigerian Military will lose seniority, reduction in rank or dismissal if their actions compromise national security.

Vanguard gathered that the new law entitled ‘Policy on the Use of Social Media’ for the Armed Forces of Nigeria was signed by the Chief of Defence staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin on Monday at the Defence headquarters.

The new law stipulates among others, that all the Services, the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce are to establish Social Media Directorates to monitor the Social Media and tell the Armed Forces story in real time.

The law gives guidelines for use of Social Media by military personnel including the extent to which members of their families are allowed to use social media.

Furthermore, the new policy spelt out the ‘Do’s and Don’ts on social media to be adhered to by military personnel.

Finally the new policy stipulated actions on Social Media that are regarded as offences and punishment to be meted out.

The Defence Space Administration is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the calls and usage of the social media by military personnel