Use Risk Mapping for counter terrorism operations, Security expert advices Military

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Military has been advised to utilize operational risk mapping methodologies in conducting counter terrorism and counterinsurgency operations, with a view to preventing catastrophic losses during attacks by insurgents.

Addressing members of Senior Course 40 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, on the topic: ‘ International and Regional Mechanisms for Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations, at the Counter terrorism and Counterinsurgency, CTCOIN lecture, held at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji- Kaduna, weekend, renowned security expert Dr. Ona Ekhomu, stated that the use of risk mapping would also enable the military to be proactive.

He explained that risk mapping involved conducting risk identification, risk assessments, risk mitigation, countermeasures implementation and performance evaluation.

He said: “ The reality is that people and processes will inherently incur errors and militate against CTCOIN operations. Risk mapping is a reliable way to eliminate risk exposures and thereby reducing losses caused during terrorist and insurgent attacks.

“ Terrorists can use a variety of attack methodologies including frontal armed attack, lone wolf attacks, wolf pack attacks, drone attacks, cellular network attacks, stealth attacks, etc. The military has to be nimble-footed to prevent these asymmetric threats from becoming loss events.

“ The primary regional mechanism for CTCOIN has been the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF which was reauthorized by the Africa Union’s Peace and Security Committee, which mandated a force of 7500 to fight BH in the Lake Chad Basin area. The MNJTF has helped to prevent Boko Haram fighters from easily slipping across Nigeria’s borders with Cameroon, Chad and Niger.”.

Ekhomu applauded the United States, France and the UK for assisting Nigeria to combat the Boko Haram insurgency and the United Nations for “ its humanitarian assistance to internally displaced populations in the northeast numbering over two million.

In his remarks, Commandant of the College AVM Lawal Alao, said the lecture was “very germane to the military”, and that as professionals they would adopt models that would be useful in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.