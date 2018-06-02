How UNWTO will benefit Nigerian economy – Minister

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA- The minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, says the forthcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization, UNWTO conference in Abuja will afford Nigeria the opportunity to tell the world about some of its success stories as the investment destination hub for Africa.

The minister stated this on Friday during an inspection of the venues of the UNWTO meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He said that government would use the meeting to tell the world that Nigeria is not just at peace but is actually ready to host the entire world by showing them the that Boko Haram has been truly defeated, the warm welcome of Nigerians, faultless planning, activities of the people and that the country is in a hurry to develop.

In addition, the minister also said the conference will boost the Nigerian hospitality industry and also afford the operators in the industry the rare opportunity to listen and see the best practices in the world.

‘‘We want to use this meeting to tell the world that Nigeria is not just at peace but Nigeria is actually ready to host the entire world by showing them the faultless planning, by the warm welcome of Nigerians, activities of our people that this is a country in a hurry to develop.

‘‘Because it is a tourism and culture event, we are also going to let them see the diverse cultures of the people of Nigeria because during the conference, we are also organizing a tour of some tourist attraction sites within Abuja

‘‘We are telling the world that in the last couple of years, Nigeria has been on the bend of progress, made tremendous progress in the fight against insecurity, and also in revamping the economy and governance.

‘‘If not for the efforts of this government, nobody will hold this meeting here. Four, five years ago, it would have been difficult to hold this meeting here for foreign delegates, 26 African ministers, and the entire United Nation’s secretariat coming here.

‘‘The three days will be a platform to showcase our culture and we will be taking the group on a trip to Lagos to see the Eko Atlantic City, which will in few months to come be the destination for Africa in terms of tourism.

On the preparation, Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation at the venue of the conference.

‘‘What we came to do today is to ascertain that everything is in place and to adjust what is necessary. We have made some adjustment. Overall, we are very satisfied with the arrangement.

‘‘We have been working very closely with the management of Transcorp Hotels for two and half months.

We are also using the occasion to showcase the diverse cultural potentials of Nigeria, with about six dancing performances, world class of breath taking performances. One of them is Seki, a dance drama of the people of South South that has gone everywhere in the world.

‘‘On Monday, we are going to have a semblance of Fela dance drama, Ekemeni, a fantastic young girls from Akwa Ibom with Steal drums. We have Virgin dance from Ebony and other performances.’’

According to the minister, about 180 foreign delegates and 26 ministers from Africa are expected to attend the conference.

The UNWTO is an annuual conference and a global platform for countries to tell their own stories, especially in the area of culture and tourism.