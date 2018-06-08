UNWTO-CAF meeting in Nigeria, best ever— UNWTO Sec-Gen

*Says Lagos can be world tourism destination

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Secretary-General of United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, has described the just concluded 61st Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa, CAF, in Abuja as one of the most successful events of the global body.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

He said the UNWTO will leverage on the success of the meeting to promote Nigeria to become a top tourist destination in the world, and commended the minister for putting Nigeria on the global tourism map.

“Thanks to the minister that is pushing Nigeria as a new tourist destination. We are here to support Nigeria to be the most important and most attractive place to come to visit,” Mr. Pololikashvili said.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, said he is satisfied with the conduct of the meeting so far.

He said: “I know it is for our guests to assess the event, but I must say that I am quite satisfied with the way the meeting has gone so far — the impressive attendance, the quality of contributions, the spectacular nature of the social events and, in particular, the passion and commitment of the Secretary-General, who has attended all the key events.

“Without being immodest, let me say that we are very proud of the hosting of the 61st Meeting of the UNWTO CAF. We are very proud of the role played by the UNWTO and CAF. We are happy with the attendance of delegates and we are happy with the events overall.”

Lagos can be world tourism destination

Meanwhile, UNWTO has expressed confidence in Lagos becoming one of the tourism destinations in the world.

It also said Lagos would play a pivotal role in the organisation’s quest to promote new world tourism destinations.

Pololikashvili said this, Wednesday, when he led a delegation, consisting eight Ministers of Tourism and representatives from 44 countries across Africa on a courtesy visit to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

Pololikashvili said the technical visit to the state, as part of the activities for the just concluded 61st UNWTO/CAF Meeting in Abuja, was a pointer to the role Lagos would play in developing tourism on the continent.

In his response, Ambode said the massive investment in infrastructural renewal by his administration was a well thought out strategy to position Lagos as a tourism hub.