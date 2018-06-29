UNN imposes curfew on campus

By Chinenyeh Ozor

NSUKKA—UNIVERSITY of Nigeria, Nigeria has imposed curfew at the Nsukka campus of the university from 11pm to 6am over alleged atrocious activities in the university.

Vanguard gathered that some dissidents in the university were cashing on dark hours of the night to undertake immoral activities and commit crimes and other related social vices.

The acting chief security officer of the university, Mr. Alumona C. S announced the curfew with a stern warning that anybody caught within the hours of the curfew would be thoroughly questioned and if found wanting, would be taken to the police for further interrogation.

Alumona therefore, warned members of the university community of both staff , students and their visitors to abide by the curfew to avoid any embarrassment by the security men of the university that are on patrol at all the nooks and cranny of the university.

He equally warned all the churches that hold night crusade in the university to abide by the directives to put on hold such crusade till further notice.

The chief security officer also warned students on night prep in preparation for the second semester examination to comply with the the directives of the university, adding that nobody in the university community has express permission to move around from 11 pm to 6 am.