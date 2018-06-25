Union Bank releases 2nd Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation report

UNION Bank has announced the release of its second Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report – an annual compendium which highlights the bank’s strategic approach, initiatives and impact made in the areas of Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation within the last year.

“The report touches on the impact Union Bank made within its host communities in 2017 and its commitment to its customers and other stakeholders. It also emphasizes the bank’s vision “to inspire a future where private sector participants are committed drivers of the nation’s“sustainable development.“

In its dedication to local communities, Union Bank has invested heavily in providing Nigerians access to inclusive financial services and championing financial literacy for future generations in schools across the country.

In 2017, the bank went a step further, expanding the reach and impact of this initiative and increasing the number of students impacted from 3,000 in 2016 to 6,000 in 2017.

Speaking concerning the release of the 2017 CSI report, Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa said: “This annual reports gives credence to our positioning as a bank truly committed to the communities in which we operate. Our Corporate Social Investment is central to our core business and commitment to the triple bottom line of responsible financial,“environmental and socio-economic development.

“We are committed to the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact regarding the adoption of sustainable and socially responsible policies in human rights, labour, the environment, anti-corruption, and of course, reporting on their implementation.”