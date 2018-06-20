UNIJOS VC begs herdsmen to stop grazing on campus

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The continued encroachment on land belonging to the University of Jos, UNIJOS, security breaches, grazing activities by herders, infrastructural deficit, inadequate funding and lack of manpower have been identified as major challenges plaguing the institution as it sets to hold its 29th and 30th combined convocation.

UNIJOS’ Vice Chancellor, Professor Sebastian Maimako, highlighted these challenges at a pre-convocation briefing yesterday, where he also listed his achievements in office in the last two years.

He appealed to the herders to consider the peculiarity of the environment and keep away from grazing and messing the school environment and urged stakeholders, including the institution’s alumni, various tiers and agencies of government and beneficiary communities, to join the institution in an effort to address the challenges.

His words: “We have 119 hectares of unsecured land, heavily encroached on and grazing activities ongoing despite series of meetings held and assurances given. But once the meetings end, the herders return.

“Due to lack of resources to secure the property, we are toeing the path of dialogue and appealing to the herders to understand and keep away from our community.

“The university has always tried to develop its physical infrastructure and facilities to make it more conducive for high quality research activities.”