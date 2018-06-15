UMURAH: NAHCON releases contact numbers for complainants

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has released contact number on which ongoing Umurah pilgrim can lodge their complaints.

Vanguard gathered that there were complaints from umurah pilgrims bothering on accommodation arrangements by some tour operators which were not satisfactory with some of the pilgrims.

In a statement issued and signed by the by NAHCON Head, Public Affairs Division, Hajia Fatima Usara, the commission said: “we wish to draw the attention of its numerous clients to some crucial matters especially on the current Umrah exercise.

“As part of its supervisory duties, NAHCON has since dispatched a team of its staff to Makkah to monitor, evaluate, take necessary action and report on Umrah activities of pilgrims as well as licensed service providers. In view of the above, the commission would like to call on its clients with complaints to contact its officials on these phone numbers: +234803 733 4415or +234806 760 0401. Or contact this team at NAHCON Head Office in Umm Jood District, Makkah.

“However, NAHCON would like to enjoin all Umrah pilgrims to, henceforth, verify and determine the package they are paying tour operators/service providers for even before embarking on the journey. Doing this is important to facilitate any role NAHCON would be playing in the interest of the Umrah pilgrim-whether in sanctioning defaulting tour operators or even the Umrah pilgrims themselves. Doing this will eliminate any chances of being shortchanged and reducing the pilgrim’s tendency of expecting too much from his/her service provider.

“In another development, NAHCON would like to advise Umrah pilgrims to ensure that they do not overstay their visa expiry date. It is pertinent to note that such an overstay carries with it multiple penalties- arrest, detention, six months imprisonment, a fine of 50,000 Saudi Riyals and deportation. Similarly, for service providers/ tour operators who fail to report visa violators to necessary authorities or aid overstaying of Umrah pilgrims in the holy city, they risk a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals per violator.

“While NAHCON calls upon Umrah pilgrims to abide by the regulations of the Saudi Arabian authorities, and to remain good ambassadors of their country, the commission reiterates its commitment to safeguard the rights of all Umrah pilgrims as well as those of licensed service operators. The commission is determined to ensure that service providers meet their obligations to their clients.”