Umahi condemns renaming of Abakaliki Street in Awka

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—GOVERNOR of Ebonyi State and chairman of Southeast Governors Forum, Engr. David Umahi, yesterday condemned the alleged renaming of Abakaliki Street in Awka, the Anambra State capital by the state government.

The governor made his feelings known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor after the renaming of the street to ‘Club Street’ caused an uproar on social media.

While calling on the people to remain calm, the governor said he had contacted his Anambra counterpart, Willie Obiano with the aim of getting him to correct the action.

Umahi who stated that Obiano has every constitutional right to rename any structure, be it road or any other infrastructure pointed out that “in doing so, what should come to mind should be the unity and perpetuation of legacies and sustenance of the sacred thing that hold us together as a people.”

The statement further read: “While he condemns in its entirety, the action, Umahi has put everything in place to ensure that Chief Willie Obiano reverses the action of bringing back the Abakaliki street, a name gazetted long time ago in the spirit of oneness in Igbo land.

“There should be no part of Igbo land that should be discriminated against. Ebonyi State has received the highest discrimination even from among her brother states and this is not healthy especially as we fight to unite our people and form a formidable economic and political blocs.”