Ugwuanyi, Umahi linking up to repair federal road—LG boss

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area in Enugu State, Dr. Benjamin Edeoga, has disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State are recon-structing the Nkalagu-Nsukka federal road connecting both states.

Edeoga stated that while Governor Umahi was doing the Ebonyi State flank of the road from Nkalagu Junction to the Enugu State border at Ochin River, Governor Ugwuanyi is working from the Ebonyi border into Eha-Amufu Enugu State.

The council chairman hailed both governors for their intervention on the road, which was abandoned by the Federal Government despite its strategic importance in food and cement production.

He noted that two councils— Isi-Uzo in Enugu State and Ishielu in Ebonyi State are benefitting directly from the road reconstruction, but that the multiplier effect is for the nation.

His words: “We are holding our voters’ cards for the governor. The stength of our votes have tripled for him and we have sensitised our people to the extent that if you don’t have your PVC there is no salary for you.”