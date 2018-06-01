Ugwuanyi offers scholarship to 340 IMT students

A few weeks after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State offered scholarship to 340 indigent students of the State Polytechnic, Iwollo, the governor yesterday granted yet another scholarship to 340 students of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, at the cost of N54.4 million, covering their tuition for four years of academic studies in all engineering programmes of the institution.

Ugwuanyi announced the scholarship when delivering the 4th Distinguished Academic Lecture of the institute, titled: “The place of good governance in achieving functional science and technology education in Nigeria”.

The governor said that the decision was “in line with our policy of providing access to education at all levels and to all strata of the society in all educational fields of engineering and technology”.

He explained that the 340 beneficiaries of the scholarships will be spread across the 17 local government areas, resulting in 20 students per council.

Ugwuanyi added that the gesture was “aimed at encouraging our people to do engineering and help position the state for rapid industrial development.”