Ugborodo youths, women lay siege to Chevron over water, electricity

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—THERE was tension, yesterday, as protesting youths and women of Ugborodo community, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, laid siege to the Chevron Nigeria Limited, Tank Farm in Escravos area of the state.

A source told Vanguard that the angry villagers, who stormed Chevron about 12noon, refused to leave the facility as at 6p.m., saying the company was depriving them of electricity, water and jobs.

At press time, Chevron management was making efforts to prevail on the leaders of the protesters to call off the protest and discuss their grievances.

However, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, ChevronL, Mr. Brikinns Esimaje, said: “We are yet to understand the reason for the protest but we will continue to engage the leadership of the community to resolve the issues amicably.”

Esimaje, who spoke on phone, said the company was supplying the community electricity and water through its facility and was applying local content policy on the issue of jobs.

National chairman of Ugborodo Youths Association, Mr. Samuel Ukponu, who led the protest, told Vanguard on phone: “Ugborodo people are peaceful in nature, but Chevron is undermining us in many ways.”