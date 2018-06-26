UEFA lifts Champions League stadium alcohol ban

UEFA’s executive committee has ended an alcohol ban in stadiums on Champions League and Europa League matchdays, a move which supporter associations queued up to welcome Tuesday.

The governing body of the European game amended its safety and security regulations to permit alcohol distribution in competitions it runs, albeit “within the limits permitted under national and local law”.

That means alcoholic beverages can be sold in countries where local regulations allow their sale at sporting venues, such as Germany, although notably not England and France.

Ronan Evain, CEO of Football Supporters Europe, a group bringing together fans from some 40 countries, welcomed the move.

“For a long time football supporters have felt unfairly treated compared with fans of other sports like rugby, to say the least.

“It is not the sport you follow that makes you behave better or worse,” Evain said in a statement.