Udeogaranya tasks Presidency on negative utterances

By Ebun Sessou

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress ,APC, and a presidential aspirant of the party, Chief Charles  Udeogaranya, has said he was not happy with “the way and manner the presidency is handing the image of Nigeria in this age of technology.”

Speaking with Vanguard, yesterday, on the recent altercation between the Senate and Inspector General of Police, IGP,  Udeogaranya warned that Nigeria should be careful about how the image of the country is projected outside the world.

He said: “ The presidency should be careful with the way and manner it is handling the image of Nigeria to the external world, especially  in this age of technology.

From admitting before foreign government representatives that Nigerians are fantastically corrupt, to Nigerian youths are  lazy and now to the Police invitation of Senate President  over  armed robbery saga, none is favourable to Nigeria.

“These are all destroying our already battered image.”

“I am of the opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari presidency shouldconsider Nigeria’s image first and foremost before the utterances or approvals that I duly consider in my humble opinion as negatives, in the sense that they do not add positively to our battered national  image in the views of the external world.”

 

 


